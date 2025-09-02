Walleye Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. $WBTN

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:WBTN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 63,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in WEBTOON Entertainment by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 128,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 8,190 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,033,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 29,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 11,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Shares of WBTN stock opened at $14.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.59. WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $18.45.

WEBTOON Entertainment ( NASDAQ:WBTN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $348.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.63 million. WEBTOON Entertainment had a negative net margin of 7.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.13%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. WEBTOON Entertainment has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WBTN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on WEBTOON Entertainment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research raised shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEBTOON Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.43.

WEBTOON Entertainment Inc operates a storytelling platform worldwide. The company’s platform allows a community of creators and users to discover, create, and share new content. Its platform offers stories primarily in two ways, including web-comics, a graphical comic-like medium; and web-novels, which are text-based stories.

