Walleye Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 18,191 iShares Silver Trust $SLV

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter worth $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Kentucky Trust Co grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 185.7% during the first quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $31,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SLV stock opened at $36.19 on Tuesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $25.27 and a 52 week high of $36.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.63. The firm has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.59.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

