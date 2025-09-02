Walleye Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Genius Sports Limited $GENI

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) by 40.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,342 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Genius Sports were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GENI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Genius Sports by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Genius Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Genius Sports by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 116,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 45,175 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Genius Sports by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 63,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 32,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 161,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

Genius Sports Stock Performance

GENI stock opened at $12.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -41.18 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.41 and a 200-day moving average of $10.38. Genius Sports Limited has a one year low of $6.72 and a one year high of $13.24.

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $118.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.28 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 11.48% and a negative net margin of 13.94%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genius Sports announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Friday, July 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Genius Sports from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GENI

About Genius Sports

(Free Report)

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GENI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.