Walleye Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Zhihu Inc. Sponsored ADR $ZH

Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Zhihu Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:ZH – Free Report) by 787.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 126,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,184 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Zhihu were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Zhihu by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 20,478 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Zhihu in the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Zhihu by 20,090,000.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 200,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 200,900 shares during the last quarter. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in Zhihu during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,231,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zhihu by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 146,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 71,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Zhihu alerts:

Zhihu Stock Performance

Shares of Zhihu stock opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $419.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.35. Zhihu Inc. Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $3.13 and a one year high of $6.32.

Zhihu Company Profile

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People’s Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zhihu Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:ZH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.