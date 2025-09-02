Walleye Capital LLC Buys 8,443 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. $PRO

Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) by 38.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,628 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,443 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of PROS worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PRO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PROS by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,847,056 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,269,000 after purchasing an additional 176,926 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PROS by 340.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,378,000 after buying an additional 1,069,141 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROS during the 1st quarter valued at $23,893,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of PROS by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 791,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,386,000 after buying an additional 140,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PROS by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 458,899 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,733,000 after acquiring an additional 18,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRO shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of PROS from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of PROS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Baird R W lowered shares of PROS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $38.00 target price on shares of PROS in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.86.

PROS stock opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.61 and a 1-year high of $29.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.51 million, a PE ratio of -70.44 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.75.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $88.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.70 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. PROS has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.150-0.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

