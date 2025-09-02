Walleye Capital LLC Buys New Shares in GH Research PLC $GHRS

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 52,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of GH Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in GH Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in GH Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in GH Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in GH Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

GHRS stock opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. GH Research PLC has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.41 million, a P/E ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 0.97.

GH Research ( NASDAQ:GHRS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07. As a group, analysts anticipate that GH Research PLC will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

GHRS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research cut shares of GH Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of GH Research in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of GH Research from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded GH Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of GH Research in a report on Friday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

GH Research PLC, together with its subsidiary GH Research Ireland Limited, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. It is involved in the development of 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

