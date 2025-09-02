Walleye Capital LLC Buys Shares of 13,301 Invesco China Technology ETF $CQQQ

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA lifted its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 133.3% in the first quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000.

Get Invesco China Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco China Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CQQQ opened at $53.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.89. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $30.85 and a 52 week high of $53.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.64.

Invesco China Technology ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.