Walleye Capital LLC Buys Shares of 19,251 Sapiens International Corporation N.V. $SPNS

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,251 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Sapiens International by 2,216.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 2,507.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sapiens International by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Sapiens International by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 10,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPNS. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sapiens International from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sapiens International presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $31.33.

Sapiens International Stock Performance

Sapiens International stock opened at $42.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16 and a beta of 0.94. Sapiens International Corporation N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $23.69 and a fifty-two week high of $42.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.46.

About Sapiens International

(Free Report)

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

