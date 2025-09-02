Walleye Capital LLC Buys Shares of 35,172 BBVA Banco Frances S.A. $BBAR

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 35,172 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new stake in BBVA Banco Frances in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,214,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances in the first quarter worth $362,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of BBVA Banco Frances by 16.5% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 86,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 12,262 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances in the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Gemsstock Ltd. boosted its stake in BBVA Banco Frances by 62.5% during the first quarter. Gemsstock Ltd. now owns 241,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after buying an additional 92,758 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BBAR. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on BBVA Banco Frances in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

BBVA Banco Frances Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of BBAR stock opened at $12.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.81. BBVA Banco Frances S.A. has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $25.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.30.

BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $524.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.31 billion. BBVA Banco Frances had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 10.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that BBVA Banco Frances S.A. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BBVA Banco Frances Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0221 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. BBVA Banco Frances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.15%.

About BBVA Banco Frances

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards financing, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

