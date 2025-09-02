Walleye Capital LLC Grows Position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ZNTL

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) by 76.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 341,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,679 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.47% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,305 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 57,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,058 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 484,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 10,513 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZNTL. Wall Street Zen upgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.20.

ZNTL opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $121.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.51. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $5.44.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.19. On average, analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

