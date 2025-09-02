Walleye Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ProQR Therapeutics N.V. $PRQR

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 52,261 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in ProQR Therapeutics were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 45.5% in the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. 32.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRQR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ProQR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

ProQR Therapeutics stock opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.36. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $4.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.87.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 238.52% and a negative return on equity of 61.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 million. As a group, analysts forecast that ProQR Therapeutics N.V. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

