Walleye Capital LLC Has $491,000 Stake in Gildan Activewear, Inc. $GIL

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 151.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,691 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,970,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $327,950,000 after purchasing an additional 128,674 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,738,691 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,073,000 after buying an additional 56,400 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,589,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,240,000 after acquiring an additional 354,201 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,523,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,660,000 after acquiring an additional 206,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,502,417 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,689,000 after acquiring an additional 112,894 shares in the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

GIL stock opened at $54.60 on Tuesday. Gildan Activewear, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.16 and a twelve month high of $57.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.17 and its 200-day moving average is $48.67.

Gildan Activewear Announces Dividend

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The textile maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 14.55%.The business had revenue of $918.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Gildan Activewear has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.400-3.560 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GIL. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup set a $60.00 price objective on Gildan Activewear and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.58.

Gildan Activewear Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

