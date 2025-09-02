Walleye Capital LLC Has $526,000 Stock Holdings in Valens Semiconductor, Ltd. $VLN

Walleye Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Valens Semiconductor, Ltd. (NYSE:VLN – Free Report) by 20.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 257,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,133 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Valens Semiconductor were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VLN. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Valens Semiconductor by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 138,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 69,389 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Valens Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $1,158,000. St. Louis Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $120,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 284,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 10,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valens Semiconductor Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE VLN opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $214.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 0.26. Valens Semiconductor, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $3.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

About Valens Semiconductor

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products for the audio-video and automotive industries. The company offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.

Featured Stories

