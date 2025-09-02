Walleye Capital LLC Invests $619,000 in Merus N.V. $MRUS

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 14,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Merus by 2,153.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Merus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Merus by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Merus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Merus by 955.3% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRUS has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Merus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets set a $110.00 price target on Merus and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Merus from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Merus from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $90.00 target price on Merus in a research report on Monday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.75.

Merus Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of MRUS stock opened at $65.84 on Tuesday. Merus N.V. has a 52-week low of $33.19 and a 52-week high of $69.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.58.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($1.06). The company had revenue of $8.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 50.28% and a negative net margin of 685.64%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merus N.V. will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Merus

In other news, COO Peter B. Silverman sold 25,000 shares of Merus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,500 shares of company stock worth $4,586,340. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

