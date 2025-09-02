Walleye Capital LLC Invests $634,000 in iShares MSCI China ETF $MCHI

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of MCHI stock opened at $61.31 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $62.16. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.05.

iShares MSCI China ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.5356 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

(Free Report)

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.