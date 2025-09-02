Walleye Capital LLC Makes New $554,000 Investment in Federal Signal Corporation $FSS

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FSS. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in Federal Signal by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 11,724 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,790,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 0.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 718,214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,826,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the first quarter worth approximately $2,761,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 8,038 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of Federal Signal stock opened at $122.82 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.55. Federal Signal Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $66.47 and a fifty-two week high of $130.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 11.22%.The firm had revenue of $564.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Federal Signal’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Federal Signal has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.920-4.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Federal Signal Corporation will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on FSS. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Federal Signal from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. CJS Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Further Reading

