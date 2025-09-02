Walleye Capital LLC Makes New $658,000 Investment in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. $ASX

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 75,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in ASE Technology during the first quarter worth $39,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 1,084.2% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 7,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,004 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Canopy Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

ASE Technology Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of ASX stock opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.34. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $11.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.71.

ASE Technology Increases Dividend

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). ASE Technology had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 5.48%.The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.44 billion. Research analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.359 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 230.0%. This is a positive change from ASE Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.32. ASE Technology’s payout ratio is 55.32%.

ASE Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.