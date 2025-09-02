Walleye Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF $BLOK

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLOK. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 295,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,904,000 after purchasing an additional 26,655 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 158,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after purchasing an additional 38,970 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 28.6% in the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 83,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after buying an additional 18,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 83,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Stock Down 0.8%

NYSEARCA BLOK opened at $59.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.50. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 52-week low of $31.32 and a 52-week high of $63.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.58.

About Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

