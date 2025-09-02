Walleye Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Anterix Inc. $ATEX

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 15,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JT Stratford LLC purchased a new position in Anterix during the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anterix during the 1st quarter valued at $5,918,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Anterix by 185.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anterix in the first quarter worth $7,204,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Anterix by 203,300.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anterix alerts:

Anterix Trading Up 1.8%

Anterix stock opened at $23.74 on Tuesday. Anterix Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $42.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.26. The company has a market capitalization of $444.89 million, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Anterix ( NASDAQ:ATEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 million. Anterix had a net margin of 495.14% and a negative return on equity of 23.87%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Anterix Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ATEX

Anterix Profile

(Free Report)

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.