Walleye Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Axis Capital Holdings Limited $AXS

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AXS. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,042,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $181,045,000 after buying an additional 20,976 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 95.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,852,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $185,685,000 after acquiring an additional 903,107 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 0.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,359,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $136,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,107,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,188,000 after acquiring an additional 114,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Axis Capital by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 693,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,509,000 after purchasing an additional 35,024 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Axis Capital from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Axis Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Axis Capital in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Axis Capital from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axis Capital in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axis Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.43.

In other news, Director Henry B. Smith sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total value of $345,345.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 47,295 shares in the company, valued at $4,666,597.65. This represents a 6.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel J. Draper sold 4,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.57, for a total transaction of $420,038.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,366.33. The trade was a 20.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,205 shares of company stock worth $1,188,048. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Axis Capital stock opened at $98.47 on Tuesday. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $74.68 and a twelve month high of $107.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.59 and its 200 day moving average is $97.58. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.77.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Axis Capital had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

