Walleye Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 21,513 Rogers Communication, Inc. $RCI

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communication, Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RCI. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Rogers Communication by 1,252.8% during the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 2,312,136 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $61,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,227 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communication by 380.4% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,348,091 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $62,717,000 after buying an additional 1,859,288 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communication by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,913,921 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $77,827,000 after buying an additional 1,042,690 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communication by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 5,210,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $160,094,000 after buying an additional 992,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Rogers Communication by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,509,952 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $93,828,000 after buying an additional 978,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RCI shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communication in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Rogers Communication from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rogers Communication in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Rogers Communication Stock Performance

Shares of RCI stock opened at $35.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.79. Rogers Communication, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.18 and a 52-week high of $41.84.

Rogers Communication (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Rogers Communication had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 7.33%.The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rogers Communication, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Rogers Communication Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.3672 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. This is an increase from Rogers Communication’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Rogers Communication’s payout ratio is currently 72.64%.

Rogers Communication Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

Featured Articles

