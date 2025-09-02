Walleye Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 24,054 Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. $SEI

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SEI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,060,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at $29,298,000. Brightline Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at $24,306,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $21,599,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth about $15,188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SEI opened at $31.75 on Tuesday. Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.96 and a fifty-two week high of $39.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.81 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Solaris Energy Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.36%.

In other Solaris Energy Infrastructure news, Director Edgar R. Jr. Giesinger sold 10,000 shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $288,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 90,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,990.16. The trade was a 9.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher M. Powell sold 12,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $382,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 130,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,918,450. This represents a 8.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SEI. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down from $39.00) on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant to oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

