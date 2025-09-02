Walleye Capital LLC Sells 49,900 Shares of Ingram Micro Holding Corporation $INGM

Walleye Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ingram Micro Holding Corporation (NYSE:INGM – Free Report) by 58.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,900 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Ingram Micro were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingram Micro by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,649,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,749,000 after acquiring an additional 889,075 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Ingram Micro by 124.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,128,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,236 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingram Micro by 23.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,307,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,929,000 after purchasing an additional 436,701 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingram Micro in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,683,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Ingram Micro by 10.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 975,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,342,000 after purchasing an additional 94,979 shares during the period.

Ingram Micro Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE INGM opened at $19.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.19 and a 200-day moving average of $19.45. Ingram Micro Holding Corporation has a 1-year low of $14.25 and a 1-year high of $25.69.

Ingram Micro Increases Dividend

Ingram Micro ( NYSE:INGM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.99 billion. Ingram Micro had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 0.53%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ingram Micro Holding Corporation will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This is a positive change from Ingram Micro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. Ingram Micro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ingram Micro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on shares of Ingram Micro from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research raised Ingram Micro from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Ingram Micro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ingram Micro from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingram Micro has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.79.

Ingram Micro Profile

Ingram Micro is a leading solutions provider by revenue for the global information technology (“IT”) ecosystem helping power the world’s leading technology brands. With our vast infrastructure and focus on client and endpoint solutions (formerly referred to as commercial & consumer, as described elsewhere in this prospectus), advanced solutions offerings and cloud-based solutions, we enable our business partners to scale and operate more efficiently in the markets they serve.

