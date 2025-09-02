Walleye Capital LLC Sells 96,501 Shares of Baozun Inc. $BZUN

Walleye Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Free Report) by 31.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 209,590 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 96,501 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Baozun were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Baozun by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baozun during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Baozun during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baozun during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Baozun by 44,379.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 100,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

Baozun Stock Performance

BZUN stock opened at $3.39 on Tuesday. Baozun Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $4.38. The company has a market capitalization of $195.77 million, a PE ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Baozun ( NASDAQ:BZUN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $356.34 million during the quarter. Baozun had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.60%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baozun has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.20.

About Baozun

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, E-Commerce and Brand Management (BBM). The E-Commerce segment offers brands’ store operations, customer services and value-added services in logistics and supply chain management, IT, and digital marketing.

