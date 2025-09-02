Walleye Capital LLC Takes Position in Borr Drilling Limited $BORR

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 269,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Borr Drilling by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 472,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 236,281 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 486,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 305,935 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Borr Drilling in the fourth quarter worth $1,320,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in Borr Drilling during the first quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Borr Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at $4,122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Borr Drilling Price Performance

BORR stock opened at $2.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $686.25 million, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.98. Borr Drilling Limited has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $6.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Borr Drilling ( NYSE:BORR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Borr Drilling had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.81 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Borr Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. BTIG Research downgraded Borr Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Borr Drilling presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Borr Drilling Profile

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore shallow-water drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

