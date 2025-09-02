Walleye Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $IRWD

Walleye Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 431,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 148,687 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,567,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,944,000 after buying an additional 504,336 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3,683.6% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 524,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 510,809 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1,130.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 16,097 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,888,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $142,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.94.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ IRWD opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $5.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.41 million, a PE ratio of -26.39 and a beta of 0.32.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $85.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.02 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

