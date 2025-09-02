Warner Music Group Corp. $WMG Shares Bought by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMG. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Warner Music Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Warner Music Group by 101.5% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Warner Music Group by 45.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WMG opened at $33.35 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.15. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.31. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $36.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37.

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 39.95% and a net margin of 4.59%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Warner Music Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Warner Music Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin’ Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

