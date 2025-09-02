Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires New Holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ANIP

Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,206 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

ANIP opened at $93.50 on Tuesday. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.50 and a twelve month high of $93.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.93 and a 200-day moving average of $67.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -121.43 and a beta of 0.63.

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.38. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 25.03%. The company had revenue of $211.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. ANI Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ANIP. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Krista Davis sold 1,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $160,609.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 62,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,729,825.60. This trade represents a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Antonio R. Pera sold 5,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $486,426.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 29,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,687,592.96. The trade was a 15.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 405,538 shares of company stock valued at $35,690,131. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

