Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 1,765 Shares of Hormel Foods Corporation $HRL

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HRL. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 9,725.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,335,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,024 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 496.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,185,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,100 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 466.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,053,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,746 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,427,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 186.0% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,041,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,667,000 after purchasing an additional 677,194 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

NYSE HRL opened at $25.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.62. Hormel Foods Corporation has a 1 year low of $23.71 and a 1 year high of $33.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 6.26%.The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Hormel Foods has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.400 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.430-1.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Corporation will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.88.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

