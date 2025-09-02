Wellington Management Group LLP Cuts Stock Position in IAC Inc. $IAC

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in IAC were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IAC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in IAC in the first quarter worth $66,556,000. Asset Value Investors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IAC during the 4th quarter valued at $39,872,000. Corvex Management LP lifted its holdings in IAC by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 2,410,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,983,000 after purchasing an additional 920,875 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in IAC by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,451,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,447,000 after purchasing an additional 557,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its holdings in IAC by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,751,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,719,000 after purchasing an additional 483,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC alerts:

IAC Price Performance

Shares of IAC stock opened at $36.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.87. IAC Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.04 and a 12 month high of $55.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $2.87. The firm had revenue of $586.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.38 million. IAC had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 14.52%.The company’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.71) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that IAC Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on IAC from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on IAC from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on IAC from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on IAC from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on IAC from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IAC

IAC Company Profile

(Free Report)

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.