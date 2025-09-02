Wellington Management Group LLP Makes New Investment in Invesco Ltd. $IVZ

Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 27,566 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco by 186.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in Invesco during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 264.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IVZ shares. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Invesco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Invesco in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Invesco to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.78.

Invesco Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of IVZ opened at $21.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.58. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $22.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 90.32%.

About Invesco

(Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.