Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 1,938 Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. $BEAM

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 51,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 9.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 79.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 18.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BEAM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Beam Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $78.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.45.

In other news, insider Fmr Llc sold 48,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $991,667.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,073,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,510,132.50. This represents a 2.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,624 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,628. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BEAM opened at $16.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.79. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $35.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.14.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.04. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.15% and a negative net margin of 661.31%.The firm had revenue of $8.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.57 EPS for the current year.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

