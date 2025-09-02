Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 22,218 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. $MAN

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 72.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,218 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.1% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 11,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 48.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 10,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 0.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 54,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $42.36 on Tuesday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.97 and a 1-year high of $75.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -111.47 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. ManpowerGroup had a positive return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 0.09%.The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. ManpowerGroup has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.870 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.20.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile



ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

