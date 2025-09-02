Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 3,304 Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. $IDYA

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,304 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IDYA. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $431,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 249,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,417,000 after buying an additional 41,722 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 288,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,401,000 after buying an additional 10,072 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 38,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 10,543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.10.

IDYA opened at $24.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.33 and a 200-day moving average of $20.49. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.45 and a 52 week high of $40.25.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 million. The company’s revenue was up NaN% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

