Whirlpool Corporation $WHR Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at $36,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Whirlpool by 40.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at $50,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Whirlpool by 77.2% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Whirlpool by 132.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.83.

Whirlpool Stock Down 1.2%

WHR stock opened at $93.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.23 and a beta of 1.16. Whirlpool Corporation has a 52 week low of $73.72 and a 52 week high of $135.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 0.95%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. Whirlpool has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-8.000 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Whirlpool Corporation will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently -135.85%.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Further Reading

