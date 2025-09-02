Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Shares Down 16.2% – Time to Sell?

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report) traded down 16.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.28 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.29 ($0.02). 176,286,344 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 116,327,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.54 ($0.02).
The company has a market cap of £32.44 million, a P/E ratio of -454.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.31.
Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 30th. The company reported GBX (0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Wishbone Gold
Wishbone Gold Plc is listed in London on the LSE AIM market and the AQUIS stock exchange.
It has three major exploration properties in Australia and three minor prospects. Two of these are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the third is in the Mingela-Charters Towers region in Queensland.
The company’s flagship project is Red Setter located approximately 13km south west of Newcrest’s Telfer operations.
