WOTSO Property (ASX:WOT) Insider Joseph (Seph) Glew Acquires 26,932 Shares of Stock

WOTSO Property (ASX:WOT – Get Free Report) insider Joseph (Seph) Glew purchased 26,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.69 per share, with a total value of A$18,583.08.

Joseph (Seph) Glew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 24th, Joseph (Seph) Glew acquired 39,576 shares of WOTSO Property stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.58 per share, for a total transaction of A$22,914.50.

WOTSO Property Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $107.05 million, a PE ratio of 0.22 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.02, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

WOTSO Property Increases Dividend

About WOTSO Property

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a $0.013 dividend. This is a boost from WOTSO Property’s previous Final dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 182.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. WOTSO Property’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Wotso Property is a real estate investment trust externally managed by BlackWall Fund Services Limited. It invests in the real estate markets across Australia. It primarily invests in the industrial, retail and commercial Australian properties, and unlisted property securities. Wotso Property is based in Australia.

