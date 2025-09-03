1,095 Shares in Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM Acquired by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 9.9% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 28,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth approximately $457,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth approximately $6,453,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.0% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on IRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Iron Mountain from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.17.

Iron Mountain Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $89.49 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.30. The stock has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 639.29 and a beta of 1.08. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $72.33 and a 52-week high of $130.24.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 146.80% and a net margin of 0.66%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.785 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,242.86%.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other news, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 17,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,544,600. This represents a 32.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.36, for a total value of $6,937,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,584 shares of company stock worth $15,818,674. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

