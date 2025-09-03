122,237 Shares in CryoPort, Inc. $CYRX Bought by Nuveen LLC

Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of CryoPort, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 122,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CYRX. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CryoPort by 148.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CryoPort during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in CryoPort by 548,750.0% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 10,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 10,975 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of CryoPort by 1,437.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 10,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of CryoPort by 4,434.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 14,235 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CryoPort

In other news, Director Robert J. Hariri sold 5,000 shares of CryoPort stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $43,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 26,275 shares in the company, valued at $225,965. This trade represents a 15.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 9,300 shares of CryoPort stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total transaction of $80,631.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 207,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,536.71. This represents a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 492,247 shares of company stock valued at $3,384,579. 10.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CYRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Leerink Partnrs upgraded CryoPort from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised shares of CryoPort from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Leerink Partners raised shares of CryoPort from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Stephens started coverage on shares of CryoPort in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of CryoPort in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

CryoPort Price Performance

CYRX stock opened at $8.81 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.74. The company has a market capitalization of $441.12 million, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.62. CryoPort, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.58 and a 52-week high of $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 15.47 and a current ratio of 16.24.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.09). CryoPort had a negative return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 37.21%.The firm had revenue of $45.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.74 million. CryoPort has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CryoPort, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

About CryoPort

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

