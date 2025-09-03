1,269 Shares in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. $USPH Purchased by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 274,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,835,000 after acquiring an additional 12,292 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 45.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 10.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 27.3% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 47,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 10,282 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,702,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on USPH shares. Zacks Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.25.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE USPH opened at $83.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.69. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.47. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.77 and a 12-month high of $101.19.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $197.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.24 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.05%.The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is 78.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total value of $64,832.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 21,483 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,410.51. This represents a 3.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carey P. Hendrickson sold 698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total value of $60,104.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 27,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,394,546.88. This trade represents a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,653 shares of company stock worth $311,274 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Featured Articles

