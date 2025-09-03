1,571 Shares in Installed Building Products, Inc. $IBP Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,571 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBP. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Installed Building Products Stock Down 0.8%

IBP stock opened at $259.64 on Wednesday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.83 and a 1-year high of $278.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $222.78 and its 200 day moving average is $186.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 1.76.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.50. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 60.27%. The business had revenue of $760.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Installed Building Products

In other Installed Building Products news, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $1,727,115.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 37,999 shares in the company, valued at $10,096,714.29. This trade represents a 14.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brad A. Wheeler sold 3,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.29, for a total transaction of $877,073.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 8,736 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,933.44. The trade was a 26.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,123,578 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Danske downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $252.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $252.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Installed Building Products from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IBP

Installed Building Products Profile

(Free Report)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.