19,820 Shares in Altimmune, Inc. $ALT Bought by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 19,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Altimmune by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 157,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Altimmune by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Altimmune by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Altimmune by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Altimmune by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 79,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altimmune to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Altimmune from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Altimmune from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altimmune has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

Altimmune Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:ALT opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. Altimmune, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 20.44 and a current ratio of 20.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.99 and its 200-day moving average is $5.02. The company has a market capitalization of $330.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.18.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.00 million. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 438,730.03% and a negative return on equity of 62.63%. Equities research analysts predict that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

