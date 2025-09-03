203,797 Shares in SEALSQ Corp. $LAES Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SEALSQ Corp. (NASDAQ:LAES – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 203,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SEALSQ by 3,066.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 495,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 480,257 shares during the last quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SEALSQ in the fourth quarter worth $1,538,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SEALSQ by 25.8% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 144,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 29,625 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SEALSQ during the first quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in SEALSQ during the fourth quarter valued at $535,000. Institutional investors own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAES opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.08. SEALSQ Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

SEALSQ Corp, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor chips in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers semiconductors, such as VaultIC secure elements, secure arm platform, and smart card reader chips; identity provisioning services, such as IoT device provisioning and chip provisioning; and managed PKI for IoT solutions and trust services.

