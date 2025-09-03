307,140 Shares in BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI Bought by Nuveen LLC

Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 307,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 25.3% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 18,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 4.8% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 135,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 6,269 shares during the period. 7.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of BigBear.ai from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

Insider Transactions at BigBear.ai

In other news, CFO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 11,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total value of $64,082.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 296,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,445.75. This represents a 3.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BigBear.ai Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBAI opened at $5.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.75. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 3.40. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $10.36.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.18 million. BigBear.ai had a negative net margin of 269.28% and a negative return on equity of 48.11%. BigBear.ai’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. BigBear.ai has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

BigBear.ai Company Profile

(Free Report)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

