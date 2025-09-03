33,780 Shares in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – February $NFEB Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:NFEB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 33,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, FSA Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter worth about $259,000.

Shares of NFEB opened at $26.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.02.

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – February (NFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2025 and is issued by Innovator.

