55,833 Shares in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. $BWB Acquired by Nuveen LLC

Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 55,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 266.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 1,665.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 20,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 19,065 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bridgewater Bancshares

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Shellberg sold 32,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $517,336.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 325,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,211,625.51. This represents a 9.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas P. Trutna sold 6,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $100,892.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 94,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,734.40. The trade was a 6.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,298 shares of company stock valued at $1,508,238. Corporate insiders own 23.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BWB. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Bridgewater Bancshares Trading Up 0.5%

Bridgewater Bancshares stock opened at $16.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $452.60 million, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.58. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.93 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 9.73%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

