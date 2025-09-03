5,793 Shares in City Office REIT, Inc. $CIO Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in City Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in City Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in City Office REIT by 270.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 8,247 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in City Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in City Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. 67.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of City Office REIT in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, City Office REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

CIO stock opened at $6.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $279.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.82. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $6.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.48.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $42.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.54 million. City Office REIT had a negative return on equity of 20.26% and a negative net margin of 71.27%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.62%.

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.7 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

