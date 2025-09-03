579,403 Shares in Hyliion Holdings Corp. $HYLN Acquired by Nuveen LLC

Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 579,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hyliion by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,678,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 813,593 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Hyliion by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,143,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 34,531 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hyliion by 628.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 513,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 443,412 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hyliion by 222.3% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 458,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 315,921 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Hyliion by 3,622.6% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 449,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 437,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard Joseph Freeland acquired 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.57 per share, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 222,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,792.86. This trade represents a 41.19% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Hyliion Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of HYLN stock opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.31. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Hyliion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Hyliion currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Hyliion Company Profile

