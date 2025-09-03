6,913 Shares in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF $HYLS Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HYLS. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,528,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,826,000 after purchasing an additional 625,788 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4,796.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 348,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,384,000 after purchasing an additional 340,910 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 761,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,468,000 after purchasing an additional 340,538 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 127.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 205,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,432,000 after acquiring an additional 115,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 815,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,722,000 after acquiring an additional 103,535 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Price Performance

HYLS stock opened at $41.90 on Wednesday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a one year low of $39.49 and a one year high of $42.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.40.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.9%. This is a boost from First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

