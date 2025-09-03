7,191 Shares in Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. $RNAC Acquired by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MPM Bioimpact LLC boosted its stake in Cartesian Therapeutics by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 721,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,916,000 after purchasing an additional 91,716 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Cartesian Therapeutics by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 260,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 86,445 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Cartesian Therapeutics by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 95,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 31,915 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cartesian Therapeutics by 197.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 72,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 47,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cartesian Therapeutics by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RNAC opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.46 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The company has a market capitalization of $255.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.39.

Cartesian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RNAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $1.26. The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.77 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RNAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Cartesian Therapeutics from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Cartesian Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cartesian Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases.

